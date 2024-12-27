Drug case: Chennai court tells police to respond to actor Mansoor's son’s bail plea

CHENNAI: A special court in the city directed the police to respond to the bail plea of Ali Khan Tughlaq, actor Mansoor Ali Khan’s son, in the drug trafficking case.

The plea was heard on Thursday before the special court under the NDPS Act. The prosecution was directed to file a counter to the petition, and the court posted the matter for Monday (December 30).

As the prosecution did not seize any drug from Tughlaq, he claimed he was innocent before the court and sought bail.

On December 4, a special team investigating drug trafficking networks operating between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu nabbed 10 accused.

Tughlaq was among the arrested persons based on information from the key accused, Zidan Zubeen.

It was reported that Tughlaq and his gang trafficked ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Chennai and supplied it to the college students here. The prosecution produced the accused before the Ambattur magistrate and they were taken into custody for further investigation.

The prosecution expects that further investigation will reveal a deep picture of the network trafficking ganja from Andhra Pradesh.