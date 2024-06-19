Drop outsourcing of bus drivers and conductors, Anbumani Ramadoss urges TN government

CHENNAI: Condemning the state government for trying to appoint drivers and conductors for government buses on outsourcing methods, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said that the practice is against social justice and encourages exploitation.

"The government has floated tenders to appoint drivers and conductors for TNSTC Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Nagercoil divisions. It is natural justice to provide reasonable pay to drivers and conductors, who are vital cogs of the transport corporations," Anbumani said in a statement.

He warned that the outsourced drivers and conductors will be provided with very low pay when compared to permanent employees.

"The outsourcing firm will take a significant chunk of money before paying the drivers and conductors. Moreover, they will be denied all the benefits. DMK government has nullified the benefits of labour rights and social justice in one order, " he added.

Pointing out that the Madras High Court also banned outsourcing methods, Anbumani alleged that the government is violating the orders of the court.

"When M K Stalin was the leader of the opposition, he criticized the outsourcing method. Taking steps to appoint outsourced employees has revealed the true nature of the DMK government. If the government refuses to drop the move, severe protests will erupt. Government should appoint drivers and conductors directly, " he urged.

In a separate statement, PMK founder S Ramadoss said that the government and police have failed to curb sale of illicit liquor in the state.

"Three persons have died in Kallakurichi after consuming illicit liquor and 10 persons are in hospital. Chief Minister MK Stalin, who holds Home Department portfolio, should take responsibility and provide Rs. 10 lakh compensation to next of kin deceased persons," he demanded.