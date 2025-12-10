Drop Chennai's sixth reservoir project, urge fishermen

CHENNAI: Even as the State Coastal Zone Management Authority accorded its clearance to the sixth reservoir for Chennai near Tiruporur, the fishermen bodies have opposed the project, fearing loss of livelihood.

In a petition to the Chief Minister MK Stalin, fishermen activist and president K Bharathi, said that the project has caused anxiety among the fishermen community and environmentalists.

Demanding that the government drop the project, Bharathi explained that the Kovalam salt pan is not only a mere water body but a lifeline for thousands of fishermen's families. "The region is a breeding ground for several rare fish, prawns and crabs. Creating a reservoir will destroy the natural ecosystem," he warned.

He added that salt pans are a natural barrier between sea and land to prevent intrusion of seawater into groundwater and function as a sponge during floods.

"Storing fresh water will affect the salinity balance and destroy biodiversity. It is important to implement developmental projects, but such projects should not impact people on the fringes. It is not correct to destroy a natural salt pan even though there are other ways to meet drinking water needs," he opined.

Bharathi requested the government to drop the project and warned of severe protests if the government fails to do so.