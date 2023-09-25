Drop case against Gangman candidates, give jobs: PMK

CHENNAI: Urging the state government to provide jobs to candidates who cleared the EB Gangman exam, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded to drop cases filed against the candidates, who held protests seeking jobs.

"As many as 5,336 candidates, who cleared exams during the AIADMK regime, are yet to get appointment orders and they protested in Kolathur and Anna Salai demanding the jobs. Reports say that police are sending summon letters to the protestors. This is condemnable," Anbumani said in a statement.

He opined that the demand of the candidates, who cleared the exam 4 years ago, is reasonable. "At the protest in front of EB headquarters in Anna Salai, some tried self-immolation. This shows the severity of the problem," he said.

He added that out of total candidates, 9,613 candidates received appointment orders but 5,336 candidates could not get the orders due to election announcement. The new government should have given them the jobs. Despite several protests, they are being denied jobs.

"It is unfair to arrest them instead of showing compassion. Even monks could not bear the agony of denying jobs for four years. The solution to the problem is providing jobs to the candidates, not sending them to prison. The government should drop cases filed against them and provide jobs," Anbumani urged.