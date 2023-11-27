Drones, web-based tech to survey TN quarries, mines

CHENNAI: In a move aimed at tracking excess mining in the leased-out areas and mining of minerals outside the leased boundaries, the Department of Geology and Mining has decided to survey the quarries and mines across the State periodically. In addition to drones, several web-based technologies have been mooted for this purpose.

According to a report submitted by the department to the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), drones will be deployed to assess the excess quantum of minerals removed to recover the cost of minerals from lessees and invoke penal provisions against the defaulters.

“To implement the drone technology for surveying the quarries and mines existing all over the State twice a year, the government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 25 crore,” the document said.

The department has already floated tenders inviting agencies to conduct the survey and applications are under scrutiny. It may be noted that the existing quarries and mines in the State are already surveyed with Differential Global Positioning Systems (DGPS) to fix boundaries of the lease areas and erection of boundary pillars with geo-coordinates.

Apart from the drone survey, the department is developing software for the Vehicle Tracking System and the system will be integrated with the e-permit system, which is also under development. The lorries transporting the mined minerals should install GPS devices so that the new software can track their movement.

Moreover, the government is in the process of developing an online-based service named Mineral Management System (MMS). On the introduction of MMS, the process of granting mineral concession for minor minerals from the stage of application up to the level of granting the lease will be online. The issue of transport permits will be simplified through e-permit applications.

“The bulk permits and transport permits with security features will be printed out at the quarry pit mouth itself by the lessee on assessment of the proper weight of the mineral through the weighbridge installed at the quarry pit mouth. The introduction of an e-permit system with weighbridge at the quarry sites will help control illegal transportation of minerals and also assess the quantity of minerals quarried and transported from the lease premises,” the report explained.