Driver killed as truck collides with tanker near Virudhachalam; petrol spills across road

CHENNAI: A truck driver was killed after his vehicle, which was carrying rice sacks, collided with a petrol tanker near Virudhachalam, Cuddalore, on Thursday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the victim, identified as Nachimuthu, was nearing Thoravalur near Virudhachalam when he allegedly fell asleep. He lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a petrol tanker driven by Ramachandran.

Both trucks sustained considerable damage while Nachimuthu died on the spot. The tanker lorry had sprung a leak and petrol spilled down the road. On information, the fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot and helped plug the leak in the petrol tanker.

Police retrieved Nachimuthu's body from the accident scene and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Ramachandran, who sustained minor injuries is currently availing treatment at the government hospital.