Dravidian parties have failed, says TVK functionary Arunraj

CHENNAI: Addressing the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) state conference in Madurai on Thursday, party official KG Arunraj claimed that the Dravidian parties have lost their original purpose and credibility.

Speaking at the conference, IRS officer turned TVK's general secretary of propaganda and policy said: “The Dravidian parties have failed. Perarignar Anna did not accumulate any wealth for his family, in fact, he was in debt. But what is the condition of today’s DMK leaders? If just two more Enforcement Directorate raids take place, they might even say that a coalition government with the BJP is necessary."

"To counter divisive forces, we need a policy that does not compromise, and only the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam offers that hope,” he added.

The conference, which began an hour earlier than scheduled, also saw the presence of TVK chief Vijay’s parents, Chandrasekar and Shoba, along with other state executives. The event opened with vibrant folk music and cultural performances celebrating Tamil heritage.

Following the cultural programmes, TVK chief Vijay made a grand entrance, walking up the ramp amid thunderous applause from supporters. He then hoisted the party flag atop a 40-foot-high pole, marking the official commencement of the conference.