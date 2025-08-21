Aadhav Arjuna slams DMK, vows TVK will win 2026 elections

CHENNAI: Aadhav Arjuna addressed a massive gathering at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party’s second state conference in Madurai on Thursday, sharply criticising the DMK leadership for corruption and deviation from Dravidian ideals.

Speaking to lakhs of supporters from across Tamil Nadu, Arjuna praised TVK chief Vijay as the only leader capable of upholding the principles of CN Annadurai and MG Ramachandran, and vowed that the party would convert these ideals into political success in the 2026 Assembly elections.

At the TVK’s second state conference he said, “Karunanidhi created a corrupt empire involving ten families close to him. MK Stalin, however, eliminated eight of these families and nurtured only two, merging in-laws’ and sons’ families into one to perpetuate corruption while forgetting social justice. Minister Moorthy created several hurdles for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam conference, but the party administrators overcame them and united for the state’s success.

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, sidelined from the Cabinet, claimed that both in-laws and sons have indulged in massive corruption. Minister Moorthy has acted as the guardian of social justice, yet the DMK government has created a Cabinet capable of distributing corruption to entire families. Both the Dravidian movement and MK Stalin have deviated from Annadurai’s principles. Vijay is the only leader capable of upholding Annadurai’s ideals in the party. One can say that the DMK and TVK differ in leadership but share similar principles," he added.

He further highlighted the party’s vision for the 2026 elections, “Just as AIADMK deviated from MGR and Jayalalithaa’s policies to ally with the BJP, which helps the party indirectly maintain power in Tamil Nadu, the TVK is adopting Anna’s and MGR’s principles to turn them into political success. In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will win, and Vijay will become the state’s Chief Minister.”