TVK Madurai conference HIGHLIGHTS | Vijay slams BJP, PM Modi, DMK and 'Stalin uncle in speech; promises people-centric politics
CHENNAI: Actor-politician Vijay went all guns blazing at the TVK’s second state-level conference, targeting the ruling DMK government and Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing them of misgovernance, corruption, and false poll promises. Asserting that the 2026 Assembly election would be a straight fight between the DMK and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), he called on his party cadre to ensure the ruling party’s defeat.
Taking aim at the BJP in his 35-minute-long speech, the TVK chief reiterated that the saffron party was the TVK’s ideological enemy (and the DMK its political enemy). “The Centre's plans will not bear fruit in this secular land. The BJP cannot win in this state with any alliance.”
Earlier, Vijay sprinted along the 500-metre-long ramp extending from the stage in his trademark style, greeting supporters who presented him with scarves in the party colours, even as a special anthem played in the background.
Meanwhile, as per TV reports, an attendee reportedly died, while at least 200 people fainted due to the heat at the event venue. On Wednesday, a giant flagpole on which Vijay was scheduled to hoist the TVK flag collapsed atop a car, crushing it. A supporter in Virudhunagar district was electrocuted to death while erecting a cutout ahead of the conference.
In light of the lakhs of supporters and volunteers present at the expansive 500-acre ground in Parapathi in Madurai district, over 3,000 police personnel were deployed to manage the crowd alongside drones with medical kits.
- 21 Aug 2025 6:22 PM IST
Vijay targets BJP, DMK, CM Stalin in no-holds barred speech
In his onslaught against the ruling party, the actor-politician alleged the DMK government has misled women, government staff, and various sections of the public with unfulfilled election promises, and also cited the ongoing Parandur airport protests and the farmer crisis. Directly addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the TVK chief asked, “I am speaking to you as a representative of the people. Did you come into power for the third time to work for the people, or to work against the Muslim minorities in the country?" READ FULL STORY HERE
- 21 Aug 2025 5:43 PM IST
Vijay speaks for 35 minutes at Madurai conference
The second State conference of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was held in Madurai today. Addressing the gathering, TVK president Vijay has now concluded his speech. He spoke on the stage for a total of 35 minutes, beginning his address at 4.50 p.m. and ending at 5.25 pm.
- 21 Aug 2025 5:39 PM IST
TVK chief Vijay said, “All Tamil people are my blood relatives. I did not enter politics seeking refuge; I have come prepared with determination. I am the maternal uncle of every child in Tamil Nadu. The people of Tamil Nadu are a divine gift to me. I respect the people, I worship the people. I, your Vijay, have come to work sincerely for you. I will stand with the people all my life. I have entered politics only to do good. Serving the people is my duty.”
- 21 Aug 2025 5:39 PM IST
TVK president Vijay said that his party would never forge any backdoor alliance with the “fascist BJP,” adding that the NEET exam is being forced upon Tamil Nadu by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stubbornness. He accused the DMK of deceiving women, government employees, and the people at large with false promises.
Stating that TVK’s candidates will contest in all 234 constituencies, Vijay told the crowd, “In every constituency, it is your own people from your homes who will be the candidates. People should vote as though I myself am contesting. I am the symbol of this party.”
- 21 Aug 2025 5:35 PM IST
“Every vote for TVK is a vote for me,” says Vijay
TVK president Vijay told the gathering that he had a “surprise announcement” to make. He first declared that he would contest from the Madurai East Assembly constituency in the 2026 Tamil Nadu polls, before pausing and naming nine more constituencies in Madurai district.
He later clarified that his message was symbolic, emphasising that wherever TVK candidates contest across Tamil Nadu, it should be seen as if he himself were contesting, and that every vote cast for the party would be a vote for him.
- 21 Aug 2025 5:29 PM IST
"Answer us, Stalin uncle", says Vijay as he attacks the DMK government of misgovernance, corruption and false poll promises. Points out the increasing lack of safety for women, Parandur airport protests and the farmer crisis in the state.
- 21 Aug 2025 5:28 PM IST
"Stalin uncle” Jibe: Vijay accuses DMK of betraying public
TVK president Vijay launched a strong attack on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, alleging that the DMK government had misled women, government staff, and various sections of the public with unfulfilled election promises. He called on his party cadre to ensure the DMK’s defeat in the 2026 Assembly polls.
Taking a direct jibe, he said, “Stalin uncle, what uncle, it’s very wrong, uncle.”
- 21 Aug 2025 5:22 PM IST
"The central government is trying to hide the Keezhadi findings and neglect the people of Tamil Nadu. The centre's plans will not bear fruit in this secular land. BJP cannot win in this state with any alliance." Vijay criticises AIADMK and accuses them of faltering from the ideals of party founder MGR.
- 21 Aug 2025 5:16 PM IST
Vijay addresses PM Modi
"I ask you this as a representative of the people. Did you come into power for the third time to work for the people, or to work against the Muslim minorities in the country?" he says. Demands a ban on NEET and the safety of fishermen being arrested by the Sri Lankan navy.
- 21 Aug 2025 5:15 PM IST
Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led central government, Vijay accused them of showing no concern for Tamil Nadu’s fishermen and the problems faced by the people of the state.