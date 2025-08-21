TVK Madurai conference HIGHLIGHTS | Vijay slams BJP, PM Modi, DMK and 'Stalin uncle in speech; promises people-centric politics

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Vijay went all guns blazing at the TVK’s second state-level conference, targeting the ruling DMK government and Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing them of misgovernance, corruption, and false poll promises. Asserting that the 2026 Assembly election would be a straight fight between the DMK and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), he called on his party cadre to ensure the ruling party’s defeat.

Taking aim at the BJP in his 35-minute-long speech, the TVK chief reiterated that the saffron party was the TVK’s ideological enemy (and the DMK its political enemy). “The Centre's plans will not bear fruit in this secular land. The BJP cannot win in this state with any alliance.”

Earlier, Vijay sprinted along the 500-metre-long ramp extending from the stage in his trademark style, greeting supporters who presented him with scarves in the party colours, even as a special anthem played in the background.

Meanwhile, as per TV reports, an attendee reportedly died, while at least 200 people fainted due to the heat at the event venue. On Wednesday, a giant flagpole on which Vijay was scheduled to hoist the TVK flag collapsed atop a car, crushing it. A supporter in Virudhunagar district was electrocuted to death while erecting a cutout ahead of the conference.

In light of the lakhs of supporters and volunteers present at the expansive 500-acre ground in Parapathi in Madurai district, over 3,000 police personnel were deployed to manage the crowd alongside drones with medical kits.

