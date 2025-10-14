Dravidian model upholds right of patta to deserving, says Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin handed over pattas to around 1,600 families that are living on unobjectionable government lands on Monday and assured that the government will take measures to improve their quality of life in proportion to the development of the city.

Speaking among the beneficiaries, Udhayanidhi said that the lack of a patta for land on which the families live is a challenging issue. “One cannot list out the problems that come due to lack of pattas. Obtaining a power connection is not possible, and securing a water connection is also challenging. People have to live in the fear of eviction, and they cannot obtain bank loans,” he added.

Saying that the beneficiaries, who received their pattas, can sleep in peace and happily, Udhayanidhi added that pattas are rights of the residents and his ‘Dravida model’ government is upholding the right.

“Last year, a committee was formed to issue pattas. Based on the guidance of the chief minister and recommendations of the committee, pattas have been given to 1.40 lakh families in the last year. Since our government came to power, we have issued around 19 lakh pattas across the state,” Udhayanidhi stated.

He also explained that the DMK government is coming to the people instead of people going to the government for services. The government has conducted 10,000 ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ camps during the last 2 months, the Deputy Chief Minister pointed out.

In a separate event, Revenue Department Minister KKSSR Ramachandran inaugurated a quality control centre to ensure the proper functioning of the online patta change and surveying portal.