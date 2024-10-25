Dravidam revolutionary political idea against Aryan oppression, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Firing fresh ideological salvos against Governor RN Ravi on the Aryan-Dravidian issue, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said that Dravidam has evolved from a linguistic and racial indicator into a revolutionary political idea against Aryan domination.

Speaking at the release of the book "Dravida Iyakkamum, Karuppar Iyakkamum" (Dravidian movement and the Black Movement) authored by State Forest Minister K Ponmudy here, Stalin said that when in power, the DMK has enacted laws to break hurdles imposed for ages in the name of caste and traditions. "Our style of functioning is to 'break the hurdle.' So, the oppressive forces do not like us. The Aryan oppressors are unable to tolerate the awareness created by the DMK among the oppressed people. They are allergic to the term Dravidam," he added.

Recalling the famous quote of Periyar that Aryans fear no other term like they do Dravidam, Stalin took a veiled dig at Governor RN Ravi and said, "We have a person here. You know who he is. He will not utter the word Dravidian model in the State Assembly if we write it. If we advise against the Hindi month celebration, they will sing Tamil Thai Vaazhthu by omitting the word Dravida. Will your tongue be befouled if you sing 'Dravida Nal Thirunaadu.' If singing it gives you heartburn, we will sing it repeatedly."

"Dravidam was once associated with geography, race and language. Now, it has transformed into a political term – a revolutionary term against Aryan domination. Dravidam not only opposes Aryam, it also dares it," Stalin said. Recalling a famous statement of former DMK president M Karunanidhi alluding to militant retaliation against any (ancient) form of oppression in the modern days, Stalin said that the Dravidian model serves the purpose of upholding that principle.