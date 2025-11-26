'Dravida' part of nation & Anthem: Min to TN Guv

CHENNAI: State Law Minister and DMK leader S Regupathy on Tuesday criticised Governor RN Ravi, accusing him of repeatedly issuing “baseless and misleading statements” about the State and acting as a “spokesperson for the BJP,” in response to the gubernatorial head's talk about "Tamil exceptionalism articulated by hatred against other languages."

Speaking to reporters at Anna Arivalayam, he questioned the Governor’s claim that “Dravida” was an imaginary construct. The word Dravida appears in the National Anthem, he said. "Is he (Governor RN Ravi) unable to recognise it (Anthem) simply because it is in Bengali?” he asked.

Regupathy also refuted allegations that migrant workers from Bihar were being targeted in Tamil Nadu. Citing a fact-finding team from northern States, he said migrant workers had themselves clarified that the viral videos were spreading false information. “They said they are treated well here,” he noted.

On linguistic minorities, he said Tamil Nadu had consistently safeguarded their rights.

Accusing the Governor of attempting to portray Tamil Nadu as isolated, he pointed out that the State had recently hosted the Chief Ministers of Punjab, West Bengal, Kerala and Telangana, as well as the Prime Minister and President. “How does this show Tamil Nadu standing apart?” he asked.

Regarding the Governor’s powers, he said the Supreme Court had clearly held that the centre of authority in a State lies with the Legislature. “The Governor cannot keep Cabinet decisions pending indefinitely. He must approve, reject or forward them to the President,” he said.