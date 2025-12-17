Draft electoral roll for TN to be out on Dec 19

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to release the draft electoral roll for Tamil Nadu on Friday December 19, following two earlier extensions. This publication marks a critical phase in the election preparation, allowing voters to verify their registration details.

Officials have urged all eligible citizens to check for their names in the draft list. Verification can be done through both online and offline channels.

To check online, voters can visit the official ECI website (eci.gov.in) or the Tamil Nadu Election Department's portal (tnelections.tn.gov.in) and search using their name and Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number.

For those preferring offline verification, the draft roll will be available with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at local polling stations. "BLOs have been instructed to assist voters in checking the list. This ensures every eligible citizen can confirm their inclusion and participate in the democratic process," a senior election department official stated.

The draft roll will be open for public scrutiny and claims for corrections for a stipulated period.