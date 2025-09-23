Dr MGR Medical University to introduce soft-skills courses for UG students

CHENNAI: A majority of errors in medical practice can be traced to gaps in soft skills such as communication, critical reasoning, decision-making, and teamwork, according to a study by Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University.

In response to that, the university has decided to introduce dedicated soft-skills courses for its undergraduate students. The new curriculum will be tailored specifically for medical students.

At present, around 8,700 students are enrolled in medical and paramedical programmes at the university and its affiliated colleges. A senior professor said the programme will offer two levels, a basic medical soft-skills course and an advanced course.

“Many Indian medical graduates lack effective soft skills because these are not taught formally,” the professor noted. “So they often miss attributes such as empathy, compassion, ethics, professionalism and moral values. The National Medical Commission has also observed that communication gaps are the most common cause of complaints against doctors.”

He added that first-year MBBS students were particularly receptive to such training, and early exposure to humanities can help them develop these abilities. “Teams with good communication and interpersonal skills provide safer and more effective patient care with fewer errors. Leadership and conflict-resolution skills lead to better patient outcomes, higher staff morale and improved team satisfaction,” he said.

Professional trainers will conduct the courses at around 15 nodal centres across the State. “A minimum of 500 students will be trained at each centre every year, though the number may vary if seats increase or new institutions open,” the professor explained.

The programme will cover a broad range of soft skills with content that is both locally and globally relevant. The training will help students manage stress, work efficiently, and recognise and handle emotions. “Empathetic interactions can also reduce patient anxiety, which is especially important in areas like cancer treatment and palliative care,” he said.