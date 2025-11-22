DPR submitted for fourth terminal at Perambur

CHENNAI: The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Rs 342-crore fourth coaching terminal at Perambur has been submitted to the Railway Board for approval, said a senior official attached to the Southern Railway.

"The Southern Railway is planning to convert the station into seven platforms when Perambur is made into a terminal. The station, which currently has two express platforms and two suburban ones, will get three more platforms," the official said.

Work is underway at the station that is covered under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, and the budget allocation is only Rs 14.50 crore.

"When it becomes a terminal, more funds will be allocated to build escalators and elevators to connect platforms. Perambur station development is expected to decongest Chennai Central. North-bound trains will originate and terminate here, which will ease congestion in the city," official added.

The fourth terminal was earlier planned in Villivakkam, but later shifted to Perambur.

"While the idea of the fourth terminal coming up in Perambur is good, we feel the move may add to the chaotic traffic and destruction of the greenery within the railway premises, like at Carriage Works, Loco Works and Railway Colony. We also want the Railways to decongest the arterial roads and provide sufficient parking facilities. The Perambur station redevelopment is moving at a snail’s pace because of which passengers are forced to endure a lot of difficulties, said C Raghukumar, convenor of Perambur Neighbourhood Development Forum.