Down firecracker units violating norms, NGT directs Virudhunagar Collector

CHENNAI: Amid repeated accidents in firecracker units in and around Sivakasi claiming lives of labourers, the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Virudhunagar district administration and the state government to close down cracker units that are violating rules.

The Tribunal also impleaded the labour welfare and skill development department, and the Indian Fireworks Manufacturing Association (TIFMA) in suo motu cases pertaining to the fire cracker unit accidents.

During a hearing on Tuesday, the PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) submitted that during the inspection of firecracker manufacturing units, six units were found to be violating applicable norms and were consequently closed. Additionally, eight units were found closed and could not be inspected. Hence, show cause notices were issued to them.

Observing that the units refuse to permit inspections, the bench comprising judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati directed district collector, along with the other departments concerned, to take up the special inspection drive forthwith and take immediate action to shut any unit found to be violating rules.

“Additionally, it is open to them to close down those units which are refusing to permit the authorities to cause the inspection. Fully compliant units should also be inspected and issued necessary advisories to ensure continued adherence to statutory norms,” the bench said.

The special inspection drive should commence without delay, and a status report should be filed before the next date of hearing, which is on July 29, the bench directed.

Meanwhile, a report filed by the state government has informed the Tribunal that the state has as many as 1,594 firecracker units, out of which 1,119 units are located in Virudhunagar district. Cuddalore has 60 units, which is the second highest after Virudhunagar.

During the last 5 years (till July 17, 2025), as many as 75 accidents have occurred in such units across the State in which 241 workers lost their lives and 199 workers were injured.

Of the total accidents, 53 occurred in Virudhunagar district. Virudhunagar district alone lost 163 workers in the accidents, and 126 workers were injured in the district.