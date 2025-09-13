DoTE revises exam pattern, exam conduction method for TN polytechnic students





CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has introduced a new exam pattern and a new semester exam conduction method for students studying diploma courses in all polytechnic colleges, including self-financing institutions in Tamil Nadu.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department noted that the existing assessment methodology relies heavily on descriptive, recall-based evaluations through long-answer questions. “While this approach may have aligned with earlier curricular frameworks, it often fosters rote memorisation over conceptual clarity and practical application, thereby failing to adequately prepare students for the 21st-century workforce,” he added.

Upon deciding to revise the question paper pattern, the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), which controls the polytechnic colleges in the State, gathered suggestions and feedback about the proposal from all the principals and other stakeholders. “Suggestions were collected till August 14, 2025,” he added.

Stating that theory papers will include practical demonstrations, simulated activities, and experimental assessments to evaluate real-world application and industry alignment, he said, “The duration of examination will be two hours, and it will be an offline exam.”

The official said that there will be 20 one-mark questions, which would be compulsory, and there would also be eight descriptive questions, which would each carry two marks. “The students could choose any five questions out of eight,” he added.

He said likewise, students could attend any three descriptive questions, which carry ten marks each. “The overall total marks will be 60,” he said, adding, “This new question paper pattern is expected to be introduced from the coming semester exams.”

According to the official, all the principals were instructed to ensure the wide dissemination of this reform initiative among academic stakeholders, including heads of departments, faculty members, and students, for smooth and effective implementation.