DoTE releases semester exam schedule for diploma students in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) released the timetable for various semester exams for the polytechnic students, who were pursuing various diploma courses across the State.

According to the notification from the DoTE, the board exams will be conducted from November 12 for more than 50 diploma courses including Civil, Mechanical, Electronics, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Automobile Engineering and Computer Science.

A senior official from the DoTE said that a copy of the detailed timetable for the various diploma courses examination for the semester has been uploaded to the DoTE portal for verification.

He said for the first time students could view the category-wise exam schedule such as institution-wise, course-wise, date-wise and institution-wise on a particular date.

The official said all the management of the institutions were instructed to take photocopies of the timetable on a single side and display them on the students’ notice board without fail.

“This timetable for theory examinations is strictly followed. Despite this, a holiday is declared on any day of the examinations after the publication of this timetable and the exams will not under any circumstance be stopped without the written orders from the DoTE office,” he added.

Click here to view detailed timetable