DoTE opens SudarOli training centre for disabled youth

CHENNAI: The Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan here on Monday inaugurated ‘SudarOli’, a training centre for youth with disability, established by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE).

SudarOli, a skill development training centre for students with disabilities has been set up to help polytechnic students excel in the specific industry.

“There is no second thought that the particular centre will provide the skill training and employment opportunities necessary for our students facing different challenges,” said the minister.

He also presented ‘Nal Aasan’ award to college principals and teachers who have received high pass percentage, and issued appointment orders to five persons on compassionate grounds. “Beside inculcating knowledge, teachers also provided guidance to develop the virtues of students. They also provided education according to the curriculum, and introduced innovative educational methods,” read the department circular.

The awards were presented to six principals and 15 lecturers who have worked for the development of students and made various efforts to improve their lives.

Additionally, certificates were also given to 30 college principals who have achieved 100% student enrolment in TN polytechnic colleges. Two students who are over 50 years of age studying in polytechnics were also honoured.