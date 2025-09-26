DoTE Notification: Revised syllabus for accountancy and typewriting exams

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has released the revised syllabus for Commerce subjects such as Accountancy, Shorthand and Typewriting exams for this year.

Sources from the DoTE, quoting an official internal notification, said that in the Accountancy exams, candidates will be declared to have passed if he or she has secured 90 marks in aggregate in both paper one and paper two out of 200 marks, with a minimum 45 marks in each paper.

With regard to the shorthand exam, the DoTE said that to take down in shorthand (for lower, intermediate and higher grades) an essay of narrative or speech and a simple professional, business or official letter will be dictated. Accordingly, passing the intermediate grade is essential for appearing for the shorthand English senior grade.

For the typewriting exam, the DoTE sources said that to typewrite on one side of the paper an ordinary printed passage without heading and a few figures if necessary, and not exceeding two paragraphs, consisting of 1,250 strokes for pre-junior grade, 1,500 for junior grade and 2,250 strokes for senior grade, is mandatory. For high speed, it will be 3,375 strokes.

The notification further said that the pass criteria for both shorthand and typewriting exams will be the same as it was declared for accounts exams.