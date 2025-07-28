Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 July 2025 1:01 PM IST
    Door of moving govt bus comes loose, falls on Pollachi–Valparai road
    Government bus 

    CHENNAI: A major mishap was averted on the Pollachi–Valparai road in Coimbatore district after the automatic door of a government bus suddenly came loose and fell onto the road from the moving bus.

    According to Thanthi TV, bikers on the road narrowly escaped unharmed despite the door falling.

    Just a few days ago, a TNSTC bus was halted near Othakalmandapam after smoke began billowing from the front, prompting the driver to jump out without opening the automatic doors. Fearing a fire, passengers broke the glass panes to escape, until the conductor opened the doors, allowing the rest to rush out.

