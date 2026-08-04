Don't react to Oppn; ministers will handle it: TVK to MLAs

CHENNAI: Convening a meeting ahead of the presentation of the TVK government's maiden Budget, the ruling party on Tuesday asked its legislators to keep the Assembly proceedings centred on governance, tasking senior ministers with the lead in countering the Opposition during the session.
At a meeting of TVK legislators and ministers at the party headquarters in Panaiyur here, minister Aadhav Arjuna urged legislators to remain focused on the government's vision, the Budget and the debate on the demands for grants, instead of being drawn into exchanges with the Opposition.
If a message is directed at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Minister N Anand, Aadhav said the responsibility of responding to allegations levelled by the Opposition should rest with other ministers. "You please leave the opportunity of replying to the questions and charges raised by the Opposition in the House. We will take care of them. You please focus on governance and Assembly proceedings, " he said.
Stepping up his attack on Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aadhav condemned his alleged remarks against women and asserted that no one was above the law.
"He made disgusting remarks against women yesterday and today he faced the consequences. No one should escape the law. The government will take all measures to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety and dignity of women," he said.
Udhayanidhi is not fit to be the Leader of Opposition or to guide the DMK, Aadhav claimed. "TVK will remain in power for the next 50 years. Let Udhayanidhi expose himself before the people and face their verdict," Aadhav said.
Ministers from TVK's alliance partners, including P Viswanathan and AM Shahjahan, also attended the meeting held ahead of Wednesday's Budget presentation.