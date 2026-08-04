Don't react to Oppn; ministers will handle it: TVK to MLAs

Stepping up his attack on Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aadhav condemned his alleged remarks against women and asserted that no one was above the law.

"He made disgusting remarks against women yesterday and today he faced the consequences. No one should escape the law. The government will take all measures to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety and dignity of women," he said.

Udhayanidhi is not fit to be the Leader of Opposition or to guide the DMK, Aadhav claimed. "TVK will remain in power for the next 50 years. Let Udhayanidhi expose himself before the people and face their verdict," Aadhav said.

Ministers from TVK's alliance partners, including P Viswanathan and AM Shahjahan, also attended the meeting held ahead of Wednesday's Budget presentation.