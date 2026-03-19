Don’t know him: Nainar rejects Aadhav’s NDA offer claim, rules out TVK talks

Seeking to quell speculation over a possible tie-up with actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Nainar said there had been no contact whatsoever. “I didn’t hold any negotiations with any party or any party representatives. None from their team (TVK) has held talks or met me so far. There is no room for such talks and no need for such impressions,” he told reporters in Tirunelveli.

On the release of Vijay’s film Jananayagan, he said the process rests with statutory authorities. “The CBFC and other central agencies are independent bodies. They will decide on the censor certificate,” he added.