Vijay declined CM offer, 50% seats, says Aadhav Arjuna

Speaking at a party meeting in Kolathur, Arjuna said an unnamed party had proposed a 50:50 alliance, including a rotational chief ministership for two-and-a-half years. He added that offers ranged from 50 to 90 seats, all of which were declined by Vijay.

“Vijay is not someone who will bow to Delhi for power. He wants the trust of Tamil Nadu’s people, not the chief minister’s post,” Arjuna said.