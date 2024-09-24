Don’t grant bail to accused, appeals Thanjavur rape victim

TIRUCHY: The Thanjavur gang rape victim approached the District Collector on Monday and appealed not to let the accused free on bail as there is a life threat to her by them.

On August 12, a gang of six raped a 23-year-old girl from Pappanadu in Thanjavur and based on the complaint by the victim the Orathanadu All Women Police arrested all the accused including two 17-year-old boys.

Five of the accused Kavidasan (25), Diwakar (26), Praveen (21) and Velmurugan (20) were sent to Tiruchy while the two minor boys were sent to the Borstal school in Thanjavur. Among the accused, Kavidasan, Diwakar and Praveen were detained under the Goondas Act.

Meanwhile, on Monday the victim and her father along with the Confederation of Peoples’ Rights Coordinator Sukumaran approached the Collector and appealed not to release the accused on bail as they have connections with police.

They said that the accused are financially and politically strong people.

This apart, the accused are addicted to ganja and have a nexus with the peddlers. So, they have been threatening the victim through various means.

“If they come out on bail, they will kill me and so they should be in prison until the investigation gets over and the court pronounces a verdict,” the victim stated in the petition.