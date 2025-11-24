Don't compromise workers’ rights while implementing reforms, Ramadoss urges Centre

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the central government to ensure the welfare of labourers as the new labour laws are implemented.

In a statement, the senior leader pointed out that trade unions across the country have called a nationwide strike on November 26 against the four new labour codes implemented by the Central Government.

"Replacing 29 existing labour laws, the Centre has brought into force four new legislations from November 22, such as the Wage Code 2019, the Industrial Relations Code 2020, the Social Security Code 2020, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code 2020," he added.

He stated that the laws introduce provisions such as timely payment of minimum wages, equal pay for women without gender discrimination, social security for 40 crore workers, gratuity after just one year of service, mandatory appointment letters for all employees, and double wages for overtime.

"While these reforms are important for economic and industrial growth, protection of workers’ rights must remain paramount; concerns raised by trade unions regarding workers’ rights must be addressed. Also, allowing night shifts for women in sectors such as mining and heavy industries must be reconsidered due to safety and family responsibilities," he added.

He also highlighted concerns that the new laws may lead to increased layoffs, extend work hours to 12 hours in factories and 10 hours in shops. He pointed out that rules have been relaxed regarding the need for government approval for layoffs or closures of industrial units. Industrial units having up to 300 workers can now lay off or close down units without informing the government, he pointed out. Restrictions on forming unions and going on strike also undermine workers’ rights, he added.

In a separate statement, party president Anbumani Ramadoss criticised the DMK government for failing to implement internal reservation for Scheduled Caste (SC) communities, despite the Supreme Court directing states to do so more than a year ago. He questioned why the Tamil Nadu government continues to ignore the court’s order, calling it a betrayal of social justice.