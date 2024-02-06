Domestic help abuse: Chennai court rejects bail plea of Anto Mathivanan, wife Marlena

CHENNAI: A sessions court in Chennai on Tuesday, dismissed the bail plea of DMK MLA Karunanidhi's son Anto Mathivanan and daughter-in-law Marlena in the case booked for allegedly physically abusing an 18-year-old housemaid.

After the perusal of the petitioner's affidavit and the reply of the police and the alleged victim girl, the principal sessions judge S Alli, dismissed the bail petition of the couple.

A video testimony of a girl, Rekha from Ulundurpet, Kallakurichi, belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) went viral on social media as she narrated how she was tormented by the MLA’s daughter-in-law. Rekha alleged that the MLA’s son Anto Mathivanan and daughter-in-law Marlena Ann assaulted her and abused her with casteist slurs.

Based on the information from the video testimony, police reached the victim girl for her statement and booked a case against the couple under various sections including SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

The special team arrested the accused Anto Mathivanan and Marlena Ann on January 25 in Andhra Pradesh.

Subsequently, the couple filed a bail petition before the Madras High Court, which was then transferred to the principal sessions judge, Chennai.

After hearing the contentions of the couple the judge subjugated them to judicial custody until February 9 and reserved the final orders. However, the judge pronounced the final order dismissing the bail plea.