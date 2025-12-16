Dog attack kills 17 baby goats in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: A dog attacked and killed 17 lambs in Rajapathi village near Gangaikondan in Tirunelveli district, police said. The incident occurred around 3 am when the goat kids were kept in a separate pen. Their owner, Mari (52), who was sleeping nearby to guard the animals, woke up after hearing the cries and found that a dog had mauled them before fleeing the spot.

Mari, a shepherd, has set up a sheep pen on land belonging to Durai, a resident of the same village. He raises about 130 sheep and four goats at the location.

Gangaikondan police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.