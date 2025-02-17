Does Dharmendra Pradhan know denying funds to TN for not teaching Hindi is an insult to Parliament, asks Chidambaram

CHENNAI: Former union finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday criticised union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s controversial statement linking release of funds to National Education Policy (NEP) and said that the people of Tamil Nadu must remain united and put an end to the arrogant speech.

Describing as “height of arrogance” the statement of minister Pradhan that funds would not be released to Tamil Nadu until it adopted the NEP and taught Hindi, Chidambaram said, “It is the right of the state people and the state government to formulate its language policy. People of Tamil Nadu must stand united and put an end to the arrogant speech.”

He also added that it was evident from the minister’s arrogant speech that he does not know the history of Tamil Nadu or the sentiments of its people or the history of the making of the Indian Constitution.

“Does he know that only one-language policy is pursued in Hindi speaking states? Does he at least know about the promise made by Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to non-Hindi speaking states? Does the education minister know that denying funds approved by the Parliament to a state for not teaching Hindi was an insult to the Parliament?” Chidambaram wondered, before issuing a call to the people to unite and defeat the arrogance.