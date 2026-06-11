'Does CM Vijay really care about women's safety?' Udhayanidhi questions government over Srivaikuntam case

What allegations did Udhayanidhi make?

Udhayanidhi claimed that the victim had alleged that MLA Saravanan attempted to broker a compromise by speaking to Minister N Anand and assuring her that she would be given a job. He further said the woman had alleged that another woman had also been victimised and that another minister was aware of the issue.

According to Udhayanidhi, the victim had also alleged that the accused claimed the matter was known to higher-ups in the ruling party, raising questions about "who those higher-ups" were.