Act against TVK functionaries accused in sexual assault case, urges CPM

In a statement, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the incident, in which functionaries of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) were allegedly involved, had caused widespread shock across Tamil Nadu.

According to the statement, two TVK functionaries from the Srivaikuntam area allegedly lured the woman with a promise of securing her employment, abducted her in a car, administered an intoxicating substance through a soft drink and subjected her to sexual assault. The party also referred to allegations made by the victim through the media that she had been threatened against approaching the police and that Srivaikuntam MLA VG Saravanan had allegedly discouraged her from filing a complaint.

Shanmugam noted that two persons had been arrested in connection with the case. However, he stressed that, as the accused were alleged to be politically influential, the investigation should proceed without any political interference. All allegations raised by the victim must be thoroughly examined and action taken against all those found guilty, irrespective of their position or influence, he said.