Documentary short: ‘Amma’s Pride’ from TN stable goes to Oscar, turns spotlight on trans narrative

CHENNAI: ‘Amma’s Pride’, a Chennai production directed by Shiva Krish, has emerged among the most compelling contenders for the 98th Academy Award in the short documentary category. The documentary amplifies the voice of love, dignity, and trans affirmation.

The film chronicles mother Valli’s unwavering support for her trans daughter Srija, whose pursuit of love, marriage, and legal recognition in Tamil Nadu unfolds as a rare narrative of familial affirmation in Indian cinema, according to its makers.

Valli’s simple act of love becomes a quiet revolution. “In choosing to stand by her daughter, she challenges centuries of social conditioning — showing how allyship begins at home,” says director Shiva Krish.

“Parents should support their trans children. I'll have the greatest satisfaction when that becomes the norm”, says Valli.

Long before earning the Best Short Documentary recognition at the International Documentary & Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK), ‘Amma’s Pride’ began building an unprecedented international impact journey. With over 60 screenings across every continent, including Antarctica, the film has reached audiences through collaborations with LGBTQIA+ organisations, activists, community groups, law schools, and healthcare institutions. Despite its awards-season momentum, the team remains focused on its core mission: bringing stories of trans joy, legal agency, and family acceptance into spaces where such conversations are urgently needed.