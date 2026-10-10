Doctors key to achieving Viksit Bharat through equitable healthcare: Governor Arlekar

Addressing the fifth graduation day ceremony of ESIC Medical College and Hospital here as the chief guest, Arlekar said medical education was not merely about acquiring knowledge and clinical skills but also about safeguarding human life, alleviating suffering and serving society with dedication.

Arlekar wished the graduates success in their professional careers and called upon them to contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat through dedicated service, professional integrity and a commitment to equitable healthcare.

He called on the graduates to place patients at the centre of their professional practice, emphasising that a doctor's distinction lies not only in clinical competence but also in empathy, integrity, and a strong sense of social responsibility.

The Governor underscored the need to make healthcare accessible and affordable, particularly for disadvantaged sections of society who often face barriers to medical treatment.