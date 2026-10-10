Doctors key to achieving Viksit Bharat through equitable healthcare: Governor Arlekar

CHENNAI: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday urged graduating doctors to uphold professional ethics and compassion, stressing that their responsibility extends beyond medical expertise to serving humanity, particularly the poor and underprivileged.
Addressing the fifth graduation day ceremony of ESIC Medical College and Hospital here as the chief guest, Arlekar said medical education was not merely about acquiring knowledge and clinical skills but also about safeguarding human life, alleviating suffering and serving society with dedication.
Arlekar wished the graduates success in their professional careers and called upon them to contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat through dedicated service, professional integrity and a commitment to equitable healthcare.
He called on the graduates to place patients at the centre of their professional practice, emphasising that a doctor's distinction lies not only in clinical competence but also in empathy, integrity, and a strong sense of social responsibility.
The Governor underscored the need to make healthcare accessible and affordable, particularly for disadvantaged sections of society who often face barriers to medical treatment.
He urged the graduates to put their medical knowledge to the service of society and help build a healthier, more inclusive nation.
Emphasising that a nation's progress should not be measured solely by its scientific and technological achievements, the Governor said equal importance must be given to the dignity, care and opportunities extended to every citizen.
The Governor also distributed assistive devices to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Divyasha Kendra (PMDK) initiative, highlighting the importance of dignity, accessibility and inclusion for persons with disabilities. Such devices can enhance mobility and independence, enabling beneficiaries to participate more fully in everyday life, he added.