Develop character, shun protests, Governor Arlekar tells students

Speaking at the 36th convocation of Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai, Arlekar said books could provide education, while educational institutions helped students develop the wisdom to understand society and people.

“Students may become graduates in different fields, but the nation can be built only when they first develop good character,” he said, stressing that education should be a tool for character-building.

Referring to youngsters taking part in protests, the Governor said those lacking good character could be misguided and take to the streets, raising slogans such as “Zindabad” and “Murdabad”.

He said a trend had emerged among youngsters of asking what the country had done for them, instead of thinking about what they could do for the country. Students should move away from such an approach, he said.