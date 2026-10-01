Develop character, shun protests, Governor Arlekar tells students

CHENNAI: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday said education should not end with obtaining a degree and stressed the need for students to develop good character and use their knowledge for the benefit of society.
Speaking at the 36th convocation of Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai, Arlekar said books could provide education, while educational institutions helped students develop the wisdom to understand society and people.
“Students may become graduates in different fields, but the nation can be built only when they first develop good character,” he said, stressing that education should be a tool for character-building.
Referring to youngsters taking part in protests, the Governor said those lacking good character could be misguided and take to the streets, raising slogans such as “Zindabad” and “Murdabad”.
He said a trend had emerged among youngsters of asking what the country had done for them, instead of thinking about what they could do for the country. Students should move away from such an approach, he said.
During the convocation, degrees were conferred on nearly 4,200 undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD graduates who had completed their respective programmes. Degrees were awarded in disciplines including Engineering and Technology, Humanities and Sciences, Arts and Commerce, Management Studies, Computer Applications, Education and PhD.
University Chancellor AC Shanmugam participated in the convocation and delivered the keynote address. President ACS Arun Kumar welcomed and honoured the chief guest.
A Ravikumar, Secretary, ACS Medical College and Hospital, university executives, faculty members and students attended the programme.