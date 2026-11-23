DMK President M K Stalin had criticised the TVK government on November 22, labelling it a "social scourge" while pointing to alleged failures in governance, law and order, and rising prices.

"This is a big example and proof of the extent to which the DMK has a fascist mindset. They are the real disease of this society, they are the evil of this society. Habituating people to vote only after taking money is the biggest social evil they have committed," Arunraj said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a seminar on mental health services and development here, the Minister also dismissed Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark calling TVK leader Vijay a "fake Periyarist".

"It is during the DMK regime that fake books were purchased for the Periyar Library. So this is the answer. People are well aware of who are fake Periyarists and who are real Periyarists," he countered.

Drawing a parallel between the DMK and BJP, Arunraj claimed that just as criticism of the Union government was branded "anti-national", allegations against the DMK were portrayed as an attack on Tamil society.

Responding to Udhayanidhi's statement on protecting women from TVK cadres, Arunraj termed the LoP's comments "politically motivated".

He said the specific incident was already under the CM's consideration and assured that appropriate action would be taken if the allegations were found to be true.

Acknowledging that isolated law-and-order incidents continued to occur, the minister maintained that crime rates were lower compared to previous years and could not be wiped out in six months. He said the government was systematically addressing root causes such as narcotics, granting full freedom to the police, and setting up special teams for women's safety, while flatly denying allegations of bias in police arrests.

On the Thiruparankundram issue, Arunraj reaffirmed the state's commitment to peaceful coexistence and said the matter should not be politicised.