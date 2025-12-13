DMK's scams, failures crippling Madurai: EPS

CHENNAI: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has announced a protest in Madurai on December 17, 2025, condemning administrative failures, large-scale corruption in tax assessment and the deteriorating state of civic infrastructure under the DMK government in the temple city.

In a statement, Edappadi K Palaniswami said the protest was being organised to highlight alleged irregularities in property tax assessments that had allegedly led to a Rs 200 crore scam. He claimed that even officials of the DMK government had identified the irregularities and submitted reports, but no comprehensive or legal action had been taken against all those involved. While the Madurai Mayor and a few zonal chairpersons had resigned, several others linked to the alleged scam continue to remain unpunished, he alleged.

The AIADMK leader also criticised the civic conditions in Madurai, citing pothole-ridden roads, sewage overflowing on streets and the failure to provide uninterrupted drinking water to residents. He alleged that the DMK government had failed to introduce any new development project in the city over the past 55 months and had merely inaugurated schemes initiated during the previous AIADMK regime.

Palaniswami further accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of inaugurating the Mullaperiyar combined drinking water scheme in haste, even before the project was fully completed, for political gains with eyes on the Assembly elections. As a result, he said, residents of Madurai continued to receive water only for limited hours instead of a round-the-clock supply, with many households still lacking direct water connections. He also accused the DMK government of failing to prepare a complete, detailed project report for the Madurai Metro Rail project, which he claimed led to the Centre returning the proposal.

The protest will be held at 10 am on December 17, 2025, near Jayam Theatre in Palanganatham. It will be led by former minister and Madurai city district secretary Sellur K Raju and Madurai suburban east district secretary VV Rajan Chellappa, along with AIADMK councillors and party functionaries.