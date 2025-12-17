DMK's laptop scheme poll-driven, says EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday alleged that the DMK government’s announcement to distribute 10 lakh laptops to college students was driven purely by electoral considerations.

Palaniswami held discussions with beneficiaries who had received laptops during the earlier AIADMK regime and said the DMK had discontinued the scheme only because it was introduced by the AIADMK. He claimed that the revival of the scheme ahead of elections was aimed solely at securing the votes of college students.

He said he was distressed by the grievances of present-day government school students, who told him that laptops had been denied to them under the DMK regime, affecting scientific learning and compromising their future. “Students have been cheated for the past four-and-a-half years,” he alleged.

To press the demand, the AIADMK Students Wing organised a protest near the Chennai District Collectorate, demanding laptops for all students and condemning the DMK government. The demonstration was led by Students Wing Secretary Singai Ramachandran. More than 500 people took part, holding placards and raising slogans against the government.

Separately, Palaniswami also criticised the DMK government over the Navodaya schools case, alleging that it failed to effectively argue the matter in the Supreme Court by not appointing senior advocates or issuing proper directions to its legal team. He claimed this had paved the way for the introduction of Navodaya schools in Tamil Nadu, which follow a three-language policy contrary to the State’s two-language formula.

Accusing the DMK of double standards, Palaniswami said the party, which claims to oppose the three-language policy, was “staging a drama” on the issue.