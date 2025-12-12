DMK's job creation claim misleading: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has accused the DMK government of misleading the public with 'false claims' on industrial investment and job creation in Tamil Nadu.

Citing RBI's Handbook of Statistics on Indian States, Anbumani said that the data revealed that the government's repeated assertion that 30 lakh new private-sector jobs were created in its regime has been proven untrue.

"According to the RBI report, Tamil Nadu had 39,393 factories employing 20.46 lakh workers at the end of 2020–21. After three years of DMK rule, the number of factories has risen marginally to 40,121, and employment has increased to 24.75 lakh. This means only 728 new factories came up and only 4.29 lakh got jobs," he added.