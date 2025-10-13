DMK’s grand win in ’26 can change regime in Centre, claims A Raja

CHENNAI: As preparatory works for the Assembly polls are underway, Member of the Lok Sabha and DMK deputy general secretary A Raja on Sunday said the forthcoming Assembly elections would not merely decide the political future of Tamil Nadu but that of the entire nation.

“If the INDIA bloc wins between 180 and 200 constituencies in the upcoming polls, the union government will change even without a general election,” he declared at a consultative meeting of DMK functionaries from the T Nagar assembly constituency.

He urged cadre to remember that they carried not only the party’s mission but also the responsibility of protecting India’s constitutional values. “We must envision our Chief Minister not just as Tamil Nadu’s leader, but as one capable of redefining India’s political destiny,” Raja added.

The event saw the participation of Raja and Health Minister Ma Subramanian, who exhorted cadre to strengthen the party at the grassroots, preparing for a decisive electoral battle.

Subramanian, in his address, said the DMK government had always ensured the fulfilment of people’s fundamental needs whenever it assumed office. “T Nagar constituency has seen tremendous infrastructure progress, from underground drainage systems to stormwater drains and bridges, all implemented promptly under Chief Minister MK Stalin’s guidance,” he said.

He noted that the constituency now has over 94,000 registered members, compared to 73,000 DMK votes in the previous election, and they can secure victory by a margin of 30,000 votes if every member casts their vote. He also highlighted that 40 per cent of the new members joined via the ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign, surpassing the party’s initial target by 10 per cent.

The MP also called out the BJP-led Centre, saying it was functioning in a divisive and authoritarian manner. “Centre is breaking regional parties and using religion to consolidate its political power. Only CM Stalin has the leadership strength and ideological clarity to stop this drift,” he said.

Highlighting the State’s governance model, Raja pointed out that while India’s average industrial growth rate stands at 8 per cent, TN’s growth is 11 per cent, “A clear testimony to the Dravidian model of inclusive progress.”