DMK’s delimitation drama bid to divert attention: TMC president GK Vasan

COIMBATORE: Tamil Maanila Congress (M) president GK Vasan on Sunday accused that DMK was enacting a drama on the issue of delimitation to divert the attention of people from its shortcomings.

Addressing the media in Coimbatore, Vasan said the State government is raking up the issue of delimitation as it is unable to fulfill its poll promises.

“It is enacting a drama under the pretext of delimitation. But people of the State cannot be betrayed. We will forge a strong alliance to defeat DMK in the 2026 Assembly polls,” he said.

Taking a dig at the State government over what he referred to as poor law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, Vasan said the safety of women should be ensured. “The central government has implemented several schemes for the welfare of women,” he said.

Claiming that parents and students are in favour of implementing the three-language policy in Tamil Nadu, the TMC leader asked why the State government is arresting those taking up a signature campaign for a three-language policy. He said such an action was missing when DMK conducted a signature campaign demanding abolition of NEET.

Vasan also asked the State government to revoke the hike in property tax and control stray dog menace in Coimbatore.