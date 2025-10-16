DMK’s allies build pressure on unkept poll promises

CHENNAI: In a rare show of dissent from within the ruling alliance, allies of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) on Thursday mounted pressure on the Stalin government in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, demanding the fulfilment of several unkept 2021 election promises, particularly the regularisation of part-time teachers, contract nurses, and temporary government employees.

Participating in the debate on the supplementary budget, allies including Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) leader T Velmurugan, Congress MLA JG Prince, VCK floor leader Sinthanai Selvan, and MMK MLA M H Jawahirullah urged the government to honour its commitments before the 2026 Assembly polls.

Velmurugan, who is usually a staunch supporter of the ruling front, took an unusually critical tone. "Part-time teachers, contract nurses, and temporary government employees are still protesting across the State seeking job confirmation. It is your duty to ensure all your 2021 poll promises are fulfilled. Even I am worried about whether I will be re-elected in 2026 if these remain unfulfilled," he warned, urging Chief Minister MK Stalin to act swiftly to consolidate public trust.

Calling for a caste-wise survey, Velmurugan said the government must take proactive steps to ensure social justice in employment and welfare schemes.

Congress MLA JG Prince echoed similar concerns, urging the government to expedite the regularisation process. "The demands of part-time teachers and government employees are yet to be addressed. I urge the State to fulfil its promises to them without further delay," he said.

VCK floor leader Sinthanai Selvan emphasised the need for increased allocations to the education and health sectors, aligning with national spending. "The government must stop outsourcing Group C and D category jobs, where the marginalised are largely represented. All contract employees with over ten years of service must be made permanent," he asserted.

MMK MLA M H Jawahirullah too urged the government to heed the demands of teachers and government staff seeking permanent appointments and pension benefits.

It may be recalled that earlier, on October 14, VCK chief Thirumavalavan had personally met Chief Minister Stalin at the State Secretariat, pressing for immediate action to address the grievances of protesting teachers and government employees.

Protests by part-time and intermediate teachers continue across the State, demanding regularisation, while government employees are staging demonstrations seeking restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The Opposition parties, AIADMK and BJP, have repeatedly accused the DMK government of reneging on key electoral commitments.

It may be recalled that Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, in September, claimed that the government had fulfilled 364 of the 505 poll promises. However, several crucial assurances remain pending.