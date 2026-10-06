DMK worker's murder: Key accused hacked to death in Dindigul

The Dindigul police secured four persons in connection with the murder and are questioning them.

According to the police, a gang intercepted Veerapathiran, a key accused in the murder case, while he was travelling with his wife on a two-wheeler near Nochiodaipatti village and hacked him to death. During the attack, Veerapathiran’s wife fell from the two-wheeler and suffered serious injuries. She was rescued by the police and taken to the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital in a 108 ambulance.