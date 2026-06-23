DMK walks out of Assembly over CM Vijay's reply to Governor's address

DMK objects to CM's remarks, seeks time for Leader of the Opposition

The issue arose while Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was replying to the debate on the Governor's address. During his speech, Vijay criticised the previous DMK government on issues including TASMAC revenues, law and order, narcotics and power shortages.

He alleged that public money had been misused during the previous regime and asserted that his government would not allow corruption. Objecting to these remarks, DMK MLAs rose from their seats and demanded that Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin be allowed to respond immediately, according to a Daily Thanthi report. The members sought time for the Opposition leader to counter the Chief Minister's statements, leading to noisy scenes in the House.