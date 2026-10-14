DMK urges CM Vijay to address price rise

CHENNAI: The principal Opposition party, DMK, on Wednesday accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of failing to take measures to control the rising prices of essential commodities and urged him to address the difficulties faced by the public.
DMK legal wing joint secretary I Paranthamen told reporters at Anna Arivalayam that the TVK-led government had presented rising prices of essential commodities as a gift to the common people.
Comparing the prices of commodities under the present government with those during the DMK regime, Paranthamen said the price of a 26-kg bag of rice had increased from Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,800.
He alleged that the prices of essential kitchen commodities, including urad dal, toor dal, sugar and cooking oil, had also risen sharply.
"During the DMK regime, when a similar situation arose, the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi implemented the Special Public Distribution System, " Paranthamen said.
Taking exception to Food Minister P Venkataramanan's statement that there had been no price rise in rice and related commodities, Paranthaman challenged the Minister to accompany him on a grocery purchase to verify the prevailing prices.
Appealing to Chief Minister Vijay, Paranthamen urged him to wake up from what he described as a sleep mode and take immediate measures to control the price rise and ease the daily hardships faced by the people.