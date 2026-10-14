DMK urges CM Vijay to address price rise

DMK legal wing joint secretary I Paranthamen told reporters at Anna Arivalayam that the TVK-led government had presented rising prices of essential commodities as a gift to the common people.

Comparing the prices of commodities under the present government with those during the DMK regime, Paranthamen said the price of a 26-kg bag of rice had increased from Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,800.

He alleged that the prices of essential kitchen commodities, including urad dal, toor dal, sugar and cooking oil, had also risen sharply.

"During the DMK regime, when a similar situation arose, the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi implemented the Special Public Distribution System, " Paranthamen said.