DMK unjustly created Rs 6,003 cr rise in previous budget, says Rajmohan

Rajmohan said that while the DMK's 2025-26 Budget allocated Rs 46,767 crore for school education, the actual expenditure stood at only Rs 42,351 crore.

Despite introducing no new schemes in its interim budget for 2026-27, the previous government increased the allocation to Rs 48,534 crore through what he described as inflated salary provisions and expenditure estimates, creating an unjustified rise of nearly Rs 6,003 crore.

"After assuming office, the TVK government reviewed and rationalised these estimates, eliminating unnecessary allocations. As a result, it has earmarked Rs 44,527 crore for school education, representing an actual increase of around Rs 2,176 crore over the previous year's real expenditure," stated Rajmohan.