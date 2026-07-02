DMK trying to topple TVK govt through horse trading, says CPM leader P Shanmugam

Addressing the media in Coimbatore, Shanmugam said the recent remarks by DMK president MK Stalin predicting an early change of government has now become clear.

“People had voted for an alternative to both the DMK and the AIADMK in the assembly elections. Instead of respecting the mandate, attempts are being made to engineer political defections through horse-trading," he said, while referring to a bid to poach a TVK legislator by offering crores of rupees.