Vijay govt appoints Jana Nayagan producer as TN’s spl representative in Delhi, sparks row

In the Government Order dated June 23 announcing the appointment of K Venkata Narayana, Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar said the government had sanctioned the creation of the temporary post for one year.

Venkata Narayana heads KVN Productions, which produced ‘Jana Nayagan’, had also accompanied Vijay when the latter met Governor-in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in May to stake claim to form the government.

The film producer's appointment drew sharp criticism from the AIADMK, which questioned why a film producer from Karnataka was chosen to represent Tamil Nadu in the national capital.