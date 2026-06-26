Vijay govt appoints Jana Nayagan producer as TN’s spl representative in Delhi, sparks row

CHENNAI: A Bengaluru-based film producer, who bankrolled Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s last film, ‘Jana Nayagan’, was appointed as the Tamil Nadu government’s Special Representative in the national capital, which immediately sparked criticisms from rivals who noted that the person occupying the post serves as the State’s principal interface with the Union government.
In the Government Order dated June 23 announcing the appointment of K Venkata Narayana, Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar said the government had sanctioned the creation of the temporary post for one year.
Venkata Narayana heads KVN Productions, which produced ‘Jana Nayagan’, had also accompanied Vijay when the latter met Governor-in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in May to stake claim to form the government.
The film producer's appointment drew sharp criticism from the AIADMK, which questioned why a film producer from Karnataka was chosen to represent Tamil Nadu in the national capital.
Referring to the ongoing Mekedatu dam dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, it alleged that the appointment was against the State's interests and asked whether producing the chief minister's unreleased film had become the qualification for occupying an important government position. It demanded that Vijay explain how the appointment would help protect Tamil Nadu's rights before the Union government.
Joining the criticism, DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson alleged Venkata Narayana’s appointment would diminish the stature of the office. He said the Special Representative acts as the crucial link between the State and Union governments by coordinating with central ministries, arranging the Chief Minister's official engagements in the national capital, assisting MPs from Tamil Nadu during Parliament sessions and keeping the State informed of key policy developments at the Centre.
While the government has the prerogative to appoint a person of its choice, such discretion should not come at the cost of the State's interests, given the importance of the office in representing Tamil Nadu before the Union government, Wilson said.
Earlier, the government was forced to withdraw the appointment of Vijay’s personal astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as the Officer on Special Duty (Political) to Chief Minister after it triggered criticism from opposition parties and even allies.