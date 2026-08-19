DMK too renamed schemes: Minister Rajmohan

During the discussion on the demands for grants for the Public Works Department and Highways Department in the Assembly, DMK MLA EV Velu asked why there was a need to change the name of the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme to the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme.

Intervening, Minister Rajmohan said that changing the names of government schemes was not new. "In 1996, after the change of regime, the then Chief Minister Karunanidhi announced that the JJ Cine Film City would be renamed MGR Film City. Name changes have happened over a period of time in every regime," Minister Rajmohan said.