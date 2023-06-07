DMK to host celebration meet for Karunanidhi's centenary fete

CHENNAI: The deferred birth centenary celebrations of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi is all set to take place in Chennai on Wednesday.



The event is hosted by Chennai East party district of DMK in Pulianthope's Binny Mills ground at 5 pm today. Party old-timer and Water Resources Department Minister Duraimurugan will preside over. Chief Minister MK Stalin will deliver the vote of thanks in the event.



Ministers Sekar Babu, KN Nehru, I Periyasamy, Ponmudy, and top rung DMK MPs Kanimozhi, A Raja, TR Baalu and Anthiyur Selvaraj will take part in the event. In addition to them, alliance party leaders K Balakrishnan (CPM), Thol Thirumavalavan (VCK), Vaiko (MDMK), Mutharasan (CPI), KM Khader Moideen (IUML), Jawahirullah (MMK), Eswaran (KMDK) and Velmurugan (TVK) will grace the occasion.



The celebrations were initially planned on June 3 (M Karunanidhi's birth anniversary) but were forced to postpone due to the triple train pile up in Odisha's Balasore.

