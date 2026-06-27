DMK to face TVK in bypolls with lone major ally

The contrast is stark. Ahead of the recent Assembly polls, DMK faced the polls with an array of political parties. All the big guns of the much-touted SPA have now either joined the 2-year-old TVK or are waiting for their turn. The young party faced the polls without any allies. Now, the DMK has been pushed into a position where it must prove its mettle without the strength of bigger partners.

Amid the changing political equations, DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakanth recently met DMK president MK Stalin and reiterated her party's commitment to the alliance. The meeting was widely viewed as a signal that the DMDK would continue to back the DMK despite the departure of other allies.