DMK to face TVK in bypolls with lone major ally

CHENNAI: A dramatic reversal of political currents has left the DMK with only the DMDK as its major alliance partner after the MDMK formally announced its exit from the Secular Progressive Alliance, further weakening the Arivalayam ahead of the by-elections expected to be announced by the Election Commission soon.
The contrast is stark. Ahead of the recent Assembly polls, DMK faced the polls with an array of political parties. All the big guns of the much-touted SPA have now either joined the 2-year-old TVK or are waiting for their turn. The young party faced the polls without any allies. Now, the DMK has been pushed into a position where it must prove its mettle without the strength of bigger partners.
Amid the changing political equations, DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakanth recently met DMK president MK Stalin and reiterated her party's commitment to the alliance. The meeting was widely viewed as a signal that the DMDK would continue to back the DMK despite the departure of other allies.
Amid DMK's allies singing paeans to Vijay after either joining the government or supporting the regime, the DMDK Villupuram district secretary, L Venkatesan, batted for the battered DMK, signalling that the party is not intending to parley with the ruling party, despite Premalatha earlier claiming Vijay as 'enga veettu pillai'. The DMDK district secretary accused the MDMK of practising "flip-flop politics" and criticised it for quitting the alliance. His remarks gained traction on social media.
Reacting to the MDMK's decision, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said the party was neither surprised nor disappointed.
"Our leader acted with generosity during alliance formation despite the relative strengths and weaknesses of our allies. Some parties have now chosen to leave after aspiring for ministerial positions. We are neither shocked nor worried. What we expected has happened," Bharathi said.
The MDMK's exit marks the latest in a series of exits from the DMK-led alliance since the Assembly election results. The Congress was the first to extend support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), paving the way for other allies to follow suit.
The CPM, CPI, IUML and VCK subsequently extended outside support to the TVK, enabling it to form the government headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. The VCK and IUML later joined the Cabinet. The CPM, CPI and IUML have since formally exited the DMK-led alliance, while the VCK is yet to announce its stand.
With the MDMK also severing ties, the DMDK remains the DMK's only major alliance partner ahead of the next electoral contest. The shrinking alliance is expected to impact the party's prospects in the forthcoming by-elections.